Robert E. Wankel to Receive 2022 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Robert E. Wankel will receive the 2022 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. The award is presented annually to a member of the theater community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations. Wankel is being recognized for his outstanding dedication, commitment and leadership in supporting multiple organizations, including The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AID and American Academy of the Dramatic Arts among many others.

“Bob’s outstanding contributions and dedication to the theatre is remarkable,” said President of The Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin and President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing Heather Hitchens in a statement. “His generosity and service to the welfare of our Broadway community, over the past 4 decades; and especially in the face of a global crisis, is immeasurable. We are honored to present the 2022 Isabelle Stevenson Award to Bob.”

Wankel plays a leading role in numerous charitable, community and civic organizations. He has been the Board Chair of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts for the past 39 years as well as an Officer and Director of The Actors Studio. He is President of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Chair of the Board of The Actors Fund Housing Development Corporation and a member of The Actors Fund Chairman’s Council. He serves on the Board of Governors and Executive Committee of the Broadway League and is a member of the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the Times Square Alliance. As the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Shubert Organization, Wankel also serves as the Chair of The Shubert Foundation.

The 75th Tony Awards will take place on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall as a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time. Exclusive content will stream on Paramount+ from 7-8PM ET, followed by the presentation of the awards from 8-11PM ET on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.