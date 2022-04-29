 Skip to main content
Lila Feinberg's Fire Season, Directed by Trip Cullman, Aims for Broadway

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 29, 2022
Lila Feinberg and Trip Cullman
(Photos: Lila Feinberg and Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Scribe Lila Feinberg is aiming to bring a fresh adaptation of Shakespeare's Measure for Measure to Broadway. Her thriller Fire Season is a provocative relationship thriller loosely adapted from Shakespeare's work, according to Town & Country. Trip Cullman is set to direct with Bruna Papandrea, Joanna Coles and Eva Price producing. 

Feinberg is known for writing the plays Vertebrae, Blood Moon, Burnt Orange and Love Lab. She served as a writer for Younger and served as executive story editor of HBO Max's Gossip Girl. Feinberg has multiple projects in the works, including two original series, Pulse and 9 Parties, and adaptating the Swedish thriller Fartblinda. 

Cullman is a Drama Desk nominee for directing 2011's A Small Fire. His Broadway credits include Significant Other, Lobby Hero, Choir Boy, The Rose Tattoo and more. 

 

