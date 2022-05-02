Tavon Olds-Sample Talks Playing Middle Michael in MJ The Musical & 'Doing Things Scared'

Name: Tavon Olds-Sample

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Credits: Olds-Sample is making his Broadway debut in MJ The Musical as an ensemble member in addition to taking center stage as middle Michael, singing out some of the biggest hits of Michael Jackson's career.

"I started to really love theater when I watched High School Musical for the first time. I auditioned for The Governor's School For The Arts in Norfolk, Virginia and found out that musical theater really is just singing, dancing and acting. I was like, 'Oh, snap, I can do this!' The first Broadway show I saw was the one that I am in currently. I recently saw The Lion King for the first time and that was an eye-opening and jaw-dropping experience."

"I've always loved Michael Jackson. I remember sending in an [audition] tape and not really expecting anything back. At that point, I was auditioning for adult Michael, which I was not ready for. They were like, 'We still have an opening for middle Michael.' We did a call back and then we did a work session. About two weeks later, I got the call that I had booked the role, and I was ecstatic."

Tavon Olds-Sample (center) and Myles Frost (right) as Michael in MJ The Musical

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

"When I got the flowers from Paris [Jackson], I was over the moon. I remember reading the note and being so motivated to give even more because I got the stamp of approval from Michael's daughter. It is everything for me, and it really encouraged and motivated me to go even harder and make sure that I'm always putting my best foot forward."

"I always get a little shaken up right before I go on. Playing an icon, being able to have the crowd's energy and have the crowd's reaction to the most iconic entertainer of all time is everything. I think of always what my dad told me when I would try to run off the football field when I played. He told me that if I run from this, I'll be running from it for the rest of my life. I apply that to every single thing that I face. That if I face it, do it scared. I'd rather do it scared than regret it. I know if I keep God first, everything else will follow."

Watch the interview below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.