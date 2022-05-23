Megan Hilty & More Unite for the First Reading of the Smash Musical

Neil Meron just dropped a major bombshell! He posted photos from the first reading of the previously announced Smash musical. "Last week, Robert Greenblatt, myself and an unnamed producing partner, who has many incredible movie credits on his resume, proudly assembled this creative team that is breathing new life into our TV series—amazing book by writers Rick Elice and Bob Martin, the iconic score and then some by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and musical director extraordinaire Stephen Oremus." Check out the post below.

The reading included original Smash series stars Megan Hilty and Krysta Rodriguez along with Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Daniel Breaker, Kristine Nielsen, Maddie Baillio and Christian Thompson.

The original news of a Smash musical followed the May 20, 2020 online event showcasing the 2015 Bombshell: In Concert benefit for The Actors Fund.