Don't Forget Me! Smash Musical Bombshell: In Concert to Be Livestreamed Later This Month

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • May 12, 2020
Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty in "Smash"

The one-night-only Actor's Fund benefit concert of Bombshell, the fictional Marilyn Monroe musical that is the center-point of the hit-TV show Smash, will be broadcast on May 20 at 8PM ET. The free concert, which will benefit The Actors Fund, will be available to view on people.com, PeopleTV, and People social platforms.

Featuring the show's stars Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty reprising their roles as Karen Cartwright and Ivy Lynn, respectively, the concert originally took place on June 8, 2015 at the Minskoff Theatre to a sold-out audience.

The event will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger. During the concert's intermission, Julie Klausner of Difficult People will host a live reunion with the show’s original cast members including Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor.

 

