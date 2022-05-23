Celtic Illusions Announces Limited Run at Off-Broadway's New World Stages

Get ready! Celtic Illusions, a modern Irish dance and magic stage show, is coming to off-Broadway's New World Stages this summer. The production will begin performances at Stage 1 on June 30 and have a limited run through September 11. Lord of the Dance star Anthony Street created, choreographed and stars in the stage show.

"Before I was a dancer, my great passion was magic and illusion, but when I worked with Lord of the Dance for four years beginning when I was 20, magic got pushed to the side,” Street said in a statement. “When I decided to create this show in Australia, it dawned on me that I should combine my two passions to give audiences a new sensory experience.”

Fusing contemporary Irish Dance with magic and grand illusions, Celtic Illusion features a cast of champion and internationally acclaimed dancers, including performers from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. Displaying some of the fastest taps in the world, the dancers’ thunderous rhythm fills the stage in perfect unison.

This production features a new soundtrack composed by Angela Little, Steve Skinner and Michael Londra.

Since its premiere in 2011, Celtic Illusion has played to sold-out audiences across Australia, Canada and the U.S.