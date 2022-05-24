Pearl Khwezi to Assume the Role of Nala in Broadway's The Lion King

Pearl Khwezi will assume the role of Nala in the Broadway production of The Lion King beginning on May 24. Adrienne Walker played her final performance last month. The smash hit musical is playing at the Minskoff Theatre.

Khwezi, a native of Durban, South Africa, originally joined The Lion King in the Madrid company in 2016. She joined the Broadway company in 2018 in the ensemble, covering the principal roles of Rafiki and Nala.

In addition to Khwezi, the cast includes Brandon A. McCall as Simba, Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed.

Based on the 1994 Disney animated film and featuring innovative direction and design by Julie Taymor, The Lion King follows the story of a young cub named Simba who takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa following the death of his father, Mufasa.

The Lion King features a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, with additional contributions by Lebo M., Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Taymor, Hans Zimmer and Mark Mancina. The Lion King took home six 1998 Tony Awards, including wins for Taymor's direction and costume design and the top prize of Best Musical.