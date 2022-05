They're the queens of the castle! The stars of Six are in the fast lane on the way to the Tony Awards and took the stage on Late Night with Seth Meyers on May 26. Brittney Mack led a performance of "Get Down" alongside Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Andrea Macasaet, Joy Woods, Samantha Pauly and Abby Mueller. Enjoy the performance below, and then go see the Tony-nominated musical live for yourself at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre!