Watch Patti LuPone, Hugh Jackman, Six Queens and More Accept 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! See Full List of Winners

Every year since Broadway.com launched in 2000, we have asked you to pick your favorites of the season in the annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. You voted for the nominees, and then you chose who would take home a trophy. Now the results are in for the 2022 Boadway.com Audience Choice Awards. Company and The Music Man top the winners list with four awards each, while Six: The Musical, Take Me Out and Wicked each won two. Patti LuPone received three awards for her performance as Joanne in Company. The Music Man's Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman as well as Take Me Out's Jesse Williams each earned three.
See below for all of the winners.
Company
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: Matt Doyle, Company
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical: Patti LuPone, Company
Favorite Funny Performance: Patti LuPone, Company
Favorite Diva Performance: Patti LuPone, Company
The Music Man
Favorite Musical Revival: The Music Man
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Favorite Onstage Pair: Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Six: The Musical
Favorite New Musical: Six: The Musical
Favorite New Song: “All You Wanna Do," Six: The Musical
Take Me Out
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play: Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male): Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Wicked
Favorite Long-Running Show: Wicked
Favorite Replacement (Female): Brittney Johnson, Wicked
Favorite New Play: POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Favorite Play Revival: for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Daniel Craig, Macbeth
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play: Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female): Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Favorite Replacement (Male): Joshua Henry, Waitress
Favorite Tour: Hamilton
In honor of this year's awards, the winners sent in their acceptance speeches to thank you—the fans—who voted! Watch the videos below, which includes Macbeth's Daniel Craig saying thanks immediately after a performance while still sporting his stage makeup.