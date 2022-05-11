Vote Now! Nominations Announced for the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards; Six, Patti LuPone & Beanie Feldstein Top Nominees

After a week of voting, the fan-chosen nominees for the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards are here. Leading the way is the Six with 15 nominations, including several nominations for the stars as well as Best Musical. The revival of Funny Girl also earned big with 10 nominations followed by The Music Man with eight with its stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster each receiving two nods.
Since performers are eligible in several categories, 17 of this season’s stars received multiple nominations. Company's Patti LuPone and Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein topped the nominations with four each. Six the Musical's Adrianna Hicks and Brittney Mack each earned three nods. Plaza Suite star Matthew Broderick and Take Me Out's Jesse Williams are also nominated in three categories.
The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards also honor national tours of Broadway shows and long-running hits. Fans chose Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Hamilton and Wicked as the nominees for both Favorite Long-Running Show and Favorite Tour. Brittney Johnson and Jordan Barrow's history-making turns as Glinda and Boq, respectively, earned Wicked additional nominations in the Favorite Replacement categories.
Polls close at 11:59pm ET on Sunday, May 15, so remember to vote and check back to see if your favorites won!
A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.
FAVORITE NEW MUSICAL
Diana the Musical
MJ
Mrs. Doubtfire
Six the Musical
A Strange Loop
FAVORITE NEW PLAY
Birthday Candles
Chicken & Biscuits
The Minutes
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Thoughts of a Colored Man
FAVORITE MUSICAL REVIVAL
Caroline, or Change
Company
Funny Girl
The Music Man
FAVORITE PLAY REVIVAL
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Macbeth
Plaza Suite
Take Me Out
FAVORITE LONG-RUNNING SHOW
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hadestown
Hamilton
Wicked
FAVORITE TOUR
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hadestown
Hamilton
Wicked
FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Ramin Karimloo, Funny Girl
Myles Frost, MJ the Musical
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical
Brittney Mack, Six the Musical
Abby Mueller, Six the Musical
FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite
Daniel Craig, Macbeth
Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Debra Messing, Birthday Candles
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Remy Auberjonois, The Music Man
Peter Bartlett, Mrs. Doubtfire
Matt Doyle, Company
Gino Coscullela, The Music Man
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
Patti LuPone, Company
Jane Lynch, Funny Girl
Jennifer Simard, Company
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Patrick Adams, Take Me Out
Darren Criss, American Buffalo
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Norm Lewis, Chicken & Biscuits
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Lilli Cooper, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Julianne Hough, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Vanessa Williams, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
FAVORITE ONSTAGE PAIR
Patrick Adams and Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Terence Archie and Patti LuPone, Company
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite
Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
FAVORITE FUNNY PERFORMANCE
Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Patti LuPone, Company
Jane Lynch, Funny Girl
FAVORITE DIVA PERFORMANCE
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical
Patti LuPone, Company
Brittney Mack, Six the Musical
Vanessa Williams, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (MALE)
Myles Frost, MJ the Musical
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
Benjamin Pajak, The Music Man
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl
Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical
Brittney Mack, Six the Musical
Samantha Pauly, Six the Musical
Anna Uzele, Six the Musical
FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (MALE)
Eric Anderson, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Jordan Barrow, Wicked
Jin Ha, Hamilton
Joshua Henry, Waitress
Nik Walker, Hamilton
FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (FEMALE)
Pamela Anderson, Chicago
Heidi Blickenstaff, Jagged Little Pill
Brittney Johnson, Wicked
Jennifer Nettles, Waitress
Ciara Renée, Waitress
FAVORITE NEW SONG
“All You Wanna Do” - Six the Musical
“Don’t Lose Your Head” - Six the Musical
“Ex-Wives” - Six the Musical
“Get Down” - Six the Musical
“Six” - Six the Musical
Shows With Multiple Nominations
Six the Musical - 15
Funny Girl - 10
The Music Man - 8
Company - 7
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 6
Take Me Out - 6
Plaza Suite - 5
Hamilton - 4
Macbeth - 4
Wicked - 4
American Buffalo - 3
How I Learned to Drive - 3
MJ - 3
Mr. Saturday Night - 3
Mrs. Doubtfire - 3
Waitress - 3
Birthday Candles - 2
Chicken & Biscuits - 2
Come From Away - 2
Dear Evan Hansen - 2
Hadestown - 2
A Strange Loop - 2
Performers With Multiple Nominations
Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl - 4
Patti LuPone, Company - 4
Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite - 3
Adriana Hicks, Six the Musical - 3
Brittney Mack, Six the Musical - 3
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out - 3
Patrick Adams, Take Me Out - 2
Daniel Craig, Macbeth - 2
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night - 2
Sutton Foster, The Music Man - 2
Myles Frost, MJ - 2
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl - 2
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man - 2
Jane Lynch, Funny Girl - 2
Ruth Negga, Macbeth - 2
Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite - 2
Vanessa Williams, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 2