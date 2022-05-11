Vote Now! Nominations Announced for the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards; Six, Patti LuPone & Beanie Feldstein Top Nominees

Patti LuPone in "Company," Beanie Feldstein in "Funny Girl" and the Broadway cast of "Six" (Photos: Brinkhoff/Mogenburg, Matthew Murphy and Joan Marcus)

After a week of voting, the fan-chosen nominees for the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards are here. Leading the way is the Six with 15 nominations, including several nominations for the stars as well as Best Musical. The revival of Funny Girl also earned big with 10 nominations followed by The Music Man with eight with its stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster each receiving two nods.

Since performers are eligible in several categories, 17 of this season’s stars received multiple nominations. Company's Patti LuPone and Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein topped the nominations with four each. Six the Musical's Adrianna Hicks and Brittney Mack each earned three nods. Plaza Suite star Matthew Broderick and Take Me Out's Jesse Williams are also nominated in three categories.



The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards also honor national tours of Broadway shows and long-running hits. Fans chose Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Hamilton and Wicked as the nominees for both Favorite Long-Running Show and Favorite Tour. Brittney Johnson and Jordan Barrow's history-making turns as Glinda and Boq, respectively, earned Wicked additional nominations in the Favorite Replacement categories.

Polls close at 11:59pm ET on Sunday, May 15, so remember to vote and check back to see if your favorites won!

Click here to vote for the winners of the 2022 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards!

A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.

FAVORITE NEW MUSICAL

Diana the Musical

MJ

Mrs. Doubtfire

Six the Musical

A Strange Loop



FAVORITE NEW PLAY

Birthday Candles

Chicken & Biscuits

The Minutes

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Thoughts of a Colored Man



FAVORITE MUSICAL REVIVAL

Caroline, or Change

Company

Funny Girl

The Music Man



FAVORITE PLAY REVIVAL

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Macbeth

Plaza Suite

Take Me Out



FAVORITE LONG-RUNNING SHOW

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Hamilton

Wicked



FAVORITE TOUR

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Hamilton

Wicked



FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Ramin Karimloo, Funny Girl

Myles Frost, MJ the Musical

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire



FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl

Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical

Brittney Mack, Six the Musical

Abby Mueller, Six the Musical



FAVORITE LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite

Daniel Craig, Macbeth

Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo



FAVORITE LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Debra Messing, Birthday Candles

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite



FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Remy Auberjonois, The Music Man

Peter Bartlett, Mrs. Doubtfire

Matt Doyle, Company

Gino Coscullela, The Music Man

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl



FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

Patti LuPone, Company

Jane Lynch, Funny Girl

Jennifer Simard, Company



FAVORITE FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Patrick Adams, Take Me Out

Darren Criss, American Buffalo

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Norm Lewis, Chicken & Biscuits

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out



FAVORITE FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Lilli Cooper, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Julianne Hough, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Vanessa Williams, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive



FAVORITE ONSTAGE PAIR

Patrick Adams and Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Terence Archie and Patti LuPone, Company

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, The Music Man



FAVORITE FUNNY PERFORMANCE

Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl

Patti LuPone, Company

Jane Lynch, Funny Girl



FAVORITE DIVA PERFORMANCE

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl

Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical

Patti LuPone, Company

Brittney Mack, Six the Musical

Vanessa Williams, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive



FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (MALE)

Myles Frost, MJ the Musical

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Benjamin Pajak, The Music Man

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out



FAVORITE BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl

Adrianna Hicks, Six the Musical

Brittney Mack, Six the Musical

Samantha Pauly, Six the Musical

Anna Uzele, Six the Musical



FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (MALE)

Eric Anderson, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Jordan Barrow, Wicked

Jin Ha, Hamilton

Joshua Henry, Waitress

Nik Walker, Hamilton



FAVORITE REPLACEMENT (FEMALE)

Pamela Anderson, Chicago

Heidi Blickenstaff, Jagged Little Pill

Brittney Johnson, Wicked

Jennifer Nettles, Waitress

Ciara Renée, Waitress



FAVORITE NEW SONG

“All You Wanna Do” - Six the Musical

“Don’t Lose Your Head” - Six the Musical

“Ex-Wives” - Six the Musical

“Get Down” - Six the Musical

“Six” - Six the Musical



Shows With Multiple Nominations

Six the Musical - 15

Funny Girl - 10

The Music Man - 8

Company - 7

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 6

Take Me Out - 6

Plaza Suite - 5

Hamilton - 4

Macbeth - 4

Wicked - 4

American Buffalo - 3

How I Learned to Drive - 3

MJ - 3

Mr. Saturday Night - 3

Mrs. Doubtfire - 3

Waitress - 3

Birthday Candles - 2

Chicken & Biscuits - 2

Come From Away - 2

Dear Evan Hansen - 2

Hadestown - 2

A Strange Loop - 2



Performers With Multiple Nominations

Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl - 4

Patti LuPone, Company - 4

Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite - 3

Adriana Hicks, Six the Musical - 3

Brittney Mack, Six the Musical - 3

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out - 3

Patrick Adams, Take Me Out - 2

Daniel Craig, Macbeth - 2

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night - 2

Sutton Foster, The Music Man - 2

Myles Frost, MJ - 2

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl - 2

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man - 2

Jane Lynch, Funny Girl - 2

Ruth Negga, Macbeth - 2

Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite - 2

Vanessa Williams, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 2