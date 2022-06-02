Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play to Bow on Broadway; Second Stage Announces Season Updates

Second Stage Theater has given an updated for its upcoming 2022-23 season. Two new plays have been added to the company's season: a Broadway bow for Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play and an off-Broadway production of Bess Wohl's Camp Siegfried. They join as season that includes the previously announced Broadway premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play Between Riverside and Crazy.

Spring 2023 will see the Broadway premiere of FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play. Tony winner Rachel Chavkin will direct the production at the Hayes Theater. FastHorse is a MacArthur Fellow and becomes the first female Native American playwright produced on Broadway. The Thanksgiving Play follows a troupe of well-meaning theater artists dreaming of creating something revolutionary: a culturally sensitive, totally inoffensive Thanksgiving school pageant that finally gives a voice to Native Americans. Finding said Native Americans... isn’t so simple. And that’s when things start to get absurd. Sending up a whole feast of social issues, this bitingly funny play roasts everything right, wrong and woke in America. The Thanksgiving Play has had several workshops, readings and productions, including an off-Broadway run at Playwrights Horizons in 2018, starring Margo Seibert, Greg Keller, Jennifer Bareilles and Jeffrey Bean.

Tony nominee Bess Wohl brings Camp Siegfried to off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater in the fall. Tony winner David Cromer directs the play, which follows two teenagers at the real-life Camp Siegfried, a picturesque campground on Long Island, as they find themselves on a collision course with youthful passion and unbridled extremism. Are they falling in love or falling for something more sinister? Set on the cusp of World War II, this boy-meets-girl-meets-cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America’s past and reminds us how easily darkness can sneak up on us. Camp Siegfried recently played London's Olc Vic Theatre.

More information, including casting and exact dates, is to be announced.