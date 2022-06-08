Nancy Opel, Aymee Garcia, Alysia Velez & More Join Into the Woods Revival on Broadway

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods. The previously reported production, which ran at New York City Center for two weeks in May, will bow at Broadway's St. James Theatre beginning on June 28 and will play a limited eight-week engagement. Lear deBessonet directs the productio, which is dedicated to the late Sondheim.

New casting includes Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Alexander Joseph Grayson, Paul Kreppel, Diane Phelan and Lucia Spina round out the cast as understudies.

They join the previously announced Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as The Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Gavin Creel as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s wife, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father and David Turner as Steward. Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore and Cameron Johnson serve as swings.

Into the Woods features choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman. The production includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and puppet design by James Ortiz. Cookie Jordan is the hair, make-up and wigs designer.

This marks the third revival of Into the Woods and its first time back on Broadway in 20 years. A star-studded movie adaptation was released in 2014.