Killing Eve Emmy Winner Jodie Comer to Make Broadway Debut in Prima Facie Next Year

Jodie Comer is heading to Broadway. The Killing Eve Emmy winner will make her Broadway debut in Prima Facie, a new play by Suzie Miller, directed by Justin Martin. She is currently making her West End debut in the play at the Harold Pinter Theatre through June 18. Prima Facie will come to Broadway for a limited engagement in the spring of 2023 at a Shubert theater to be announced.

“It has been an absolute privilege to tell Tessa’s story here in London over the past few weeks, and to now have the opportunity to take Prima Facie to Broadway is a dream come true,” Comer said.

Comer won an Emmy Award in 2019 for her performance on Killing Eve. Her other screen credits include My Mad Fat Diary, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Free Guy, The White Princess, Thirteen, The Last Duel, Doctor Foster and more. She will star in the upcoming feature film The End We Start From by Alice Birch from the acclaimed novel by Megan Hunter.

Prima Facie spotlights Tessa, a young barrister who loves to win. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game: prosecuting, cross examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Prima Facie originally premiered in 2019 in Sydney, Australia, where it won the 2020 Australian Writers’ Guild Award for Drama, the 2020 David Williamson Award for Outstanding Theatre Writing and the 2020 Major Australian Writers’ Guild Award across all categories of theater, film and television. The show features an original score by Rebecca Lucy Taylor, who is better known as Self Esteem, set and costume design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by Natasha Chivers and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham.