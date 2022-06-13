Company Wins Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical

Company was named winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical at the 75th annual Tonys ceremony on June 12 at Radio City Musical Hall. It was up against Caroline, Or Change and The Music Man. It opened at the Jacobs Theatre on December 9.

The cast features 2022 Tony winners Patti LuPone as Joanne and Matt Doyle as Jamie. Katrina Lenk stars as Bobbie along with Etai Benson as Paul, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, 2022 Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Terence Archie as Larry, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Bobby Thornton as PJ and Rashidra Scott as Susan and Manu Narayan as Theo.

The cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions and Matt Wall.

The musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Marianne Elliott’s fresh staging, in which musical theater's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie’s (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And, why can’t she settle down and have a family? This musical features the songs “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side” and “Being Alive.”

Company features choreography by Liam Steel, set and costume design by 2022 Tony winner Bunny Christie, musical supervision by Joel Fram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson, orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis.