Broadway's biggest night is here, and we're giving you a front row seat of the red carpet! We have all the looks as Tony hopefuls, presenters and Broadway stars arrive at Radio City Music Hall for the 75th Tony Awards. Check out the photos below to celebrate your favorite stage stars in honor of the 2021-22 season that saw the return of live theater.

A Strange Loop Tony nominee L Morgan Lee has arrived. Lee is the first transgender performer to be nominated for a Tony Award.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Lea Michele strikes a pose on Tony night. She will be performing with the original cast of Spring Awakening.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Groffsauce has arrived! Jonathan Groff hits the red carpet at the 75th Tony Awards.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Caroline, Or Change Tony nominee Sharon D Clarke strikes a pose.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

POTUS star Julianne Hough is serving as the host of the pre-show!

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony winner John Gallagher Jr. returns to Broadway's biggest night. He'll be performing with the original cast of Spring Awakening.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Lynn Nottage is nominated for penning both Clyde's and the book for MJ.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Kara Young is nominated for her performance in Clyde's.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jennifer Simard is nominated for her performance in Company.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Take Me Out Tony nominee Michael Oberholtzer hits the red carpet.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Adam Godley, Simon Russell Beale and Adrian Lester are all nominated for their performances in The Lehman Trilogy.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

A.J. Shively is nominated for his performance in Paradise Square.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jeannette Bayardelle is nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Girl From the North Country.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Game time! Jesse Tyler Ferguson is nominated for his performance in Take Me Out.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Andrew Garfield looks sharp at the 2022 Tony Awards.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Skin of Our Teeth Tony nominee Gabby Beans poses for the camera.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Music Man Tony nominee Hugh Jackman arrives!

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

We'd like a propose a toast! Patti LuPone is nominated for her performance in Company.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Ruth Negga is nominated for her performance in Macbeth.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

for colored girls Tony nominee Kenita R. Miller has a date night with husband Justin Hicks after recently welcoming firstborn daughter.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Mare Winningham is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance in Girl From the North Country.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Usher, usher! Jaquel Spivey is nominated for his performance in A Strange Loop.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)