Musical Comedy Series Schmigadoon! Renewed for Second Season; Patrick Page & Tituss Burgess Join Cast

Apple TV's musical comedy series Schmigadoon! has been renewed for a second season, according to Variety. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key return to star as Melissa Gimble and Josh Skinner. After getting lost in the town of Schmigadoon in season one where life is a 1940s and '50s musical with songs and characters inspired by Oklahoma! and The Music Man, season two follows as they discover Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals.

Returning cast members include Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, as school teacher Emma Tate, Dove Cameron as waitress Betsy McDonough, Jaime Camil as widower and doctor Jorge Lopez, Tony winner Alan Cumming as Mayor Aloysius Menlove, Ann Harada as the mayor’s wife Florence Menlove, Tony winner Jane Krakowski as Doc Lopez’s fiancée Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom, Tony winner Martin Short as Leprechaun and Tony winner Aaron Tveit as carnival barker Danny Bailey.

Joining the cast this season will be Hadestown Tony nominee Patrick Page and Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess. Information on their roles is being kept under wraps.

The series is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio with Paul serving as showrunner and writing all original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer executive produce.