Come From Away's Jenn Colella Reveals Engagement to Mo Mullen

Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen are engaged. Colella, a Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger, who will return to Come From Away from June 21 through August 7, announced the news on Instagram on June 13.

"We each designed our own surprise proposals for one another," Colella wrote. "So, we knew we were getting engaged, but we didn’t know exactly how. There was a tremendous amount of laughter and grateful tears." Colella first shared she started dating Mullen last year.

In addition to her acclaimed performance in Come From Away, Colella appeared on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy. She most recently played Carrie Catt in Shaina Taub's musical Suffs at the Public Theater.