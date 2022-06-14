 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Come From Away's Jenn Colella Reveals Engagement to Mo Mullen

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 14, 2022
Jenn Colella & Mo Mullen
(Photo: Alex Harris)

Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen are engaged. Colella, a Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger, who will return to Come From Away from June 21 through August 7, announced the news on Instagram on June 13.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jenn Colella (@jenncolella)

"We each designed our own surprise proposals for one another," Colella wrote. "So, we knew we were getting engaged, but we didn’t know exactly how. There was a tremendous amount of laughter and grateful tears." Colella first shared she started dating Mullen last year.

In addition to her acclaimed performance in Come From Away, Colella appeared on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy. She most recently played Carrie Catt in Shaina Taub's musical Suffs at the Public Theater.

View Comments

Star Files

Jenn Colella

Articles Trending Now

  1. Company, The Lehman Trilogy, A Strange Loop & More Win Big at the 75th Tony Awards
  2. Jennifer Hudson Achieves EGOT Status with Tony Win for A Strange Loop
  3. See the Stars on the Red Carpet at the 75th Tony Awards
Back to Top