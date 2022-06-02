Back to the Rock! Jenn Colella Returns to Come From Away This Summer

Welcome back to the rock! Tony-nominated original cast member and former Broadway.com vlogger Jenn Colella will return to Broadway's Come From Away at the Schoenfeld Theatre. She will step back into the roles of Beverley Bass, Annette and others in the musical from June 21 through August 7. Becky Gulsvig is currently playing the role. Rachel Tucker will return to the role on August 9.

Sharone Seyegh will also join the cast on June 21 direct from the North American tour as Bonnie and others. Original Broadway cast member Petrina Bromley will return to the role of Bonnie and others on September 27. The cast currently features Gulsvig, Bromley, De’Lon Grant, Caesar Samayoa, James Seol, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Gene Weygandt, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber.

In addition to her acclaimed performance in Come From Away, Colella appeared on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy. She most recently played Carrie Catt in Shaina Taub's musical Suffs at the Public Theater.

Featuring a book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned in to an international sleepover when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

Christopher Ashley won a 2017 Tony Award for his direction of Come From Away. The production features Tony-nominated choreography by Kelly Devine and musical direction by Ian Eisendrath.

Apple TV+ released a filmed stage performance of the musical in September 2021.