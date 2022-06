Strike up the band! Max Clayton stepped into the role of Harold Hill in The Music Man on June 14. As previously reported, he will go on for leading man Hugh Jackman through June 21.Star Sutton Foster made a sweet speech during the curtain call. "I'll go to the footbridge with you anytime," she told Clayton. "Thank you to all of our amazing understudies and swings." Check out the photos from Clayton's curtain call at the Winter Garden Theatre as well as Foster's speech below!

The Music Man's Sutton Foster embraces co-star Max Clayton.

(Photo: Avery Brunkus)