Max Clayton to Play Harold Hill in Broadway's The Music Man Through June 21

Max Clayton will step into the role of Professor Harold Hill in Broadway's The Music Man this month! Clayton will begin performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 14 and play through June 21. He will star opposite 2022 Tony nominee Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo.

Clayton temporarily steps in for Hugh Jackman, who will be out of the show due to testing positive for COVID-19. In addition to being a standby for Harold Hill in The Music Man, Clayton also serves as an understudy for Marcellus Washburn and Charlie Cowell.



“Once again, standbys and understudies save the day and, in this case, it’s Max Clayton to the rescue," said producer Kate Horton in a statement. "We’re excited to see him perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery.”

Clayton's other Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Bandstand, Hello, Dolly!, Something Rotten!, Gigi and On the Town.

The Music Man features a book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. Jerry Zaks directs with Warren Carlyle as choreographer and Patrick Vaccariello serving as the music director. It opened on February 10 and received six Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.