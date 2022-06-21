Kate Reinders to Host the 2022 Jimmy Awards on June 27

Get schooled! As previously reported, the 2022 Jimmy Awards, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (a.k.a. the Tonys for high school students), will be live for the first time in three years with the ceremony scheduled for June 27 at 7:30PM ET at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. Kate Reinders, loved by fans for performances on Broadway and as Miss Jenn on High School Musical: The Musical - The Series, will host the ceremony.

Reinders has appeared on Broadway in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Into the Woods, Gypsy, Wicked, Good Vibrations, Beautiful The Carole King Musical, Something Rotten! and Meteor Shower. She has appeared onscreen in Work It, Sherri, Modern Family, Ugly Betty and more.

Student performers have been chosen for the national program from 46 regional high school musical theater awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League-member performance arts centers. They will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a seven-day professional training intensive taking place at The Juilliard School. The event's industry coaches will include Desi Oakley, Max Chernin, Howard McGillin, Janet Dacal, Maryann Hu, Denis Jones and Jacques Smith. They will mentor the 92 high school students who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, as well as other honors and scholarships.

The show’s dynamic ensemble and solo performances will be judged by a notable panel. Tim Fderle, Montego Glover, Brian Moreland, Alecia Parker, Tara Rubin and Bernie Telsey will select the evening’s winners.

The winners of the Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor during last year’s 2021 Jimmy Awards ceremony, Elena Holder and Bryson Battle, will introduce the Inspiring Teacher Award to their respective educators, Kristin Winchester and Ian Sullivan.