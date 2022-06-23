L.A.'s Center Theatre Group Announces A Transparent Musical, Cecily Strong & More for Upcoming Season

Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group has announced the upcoming season for the Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum. It will open with Jane Wagner’s The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, starring Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong. Directed by Leigh Silverman and presented in association with The Shed, the production will begin previews on September 21, officially open on September 28 and run through October 23.

Uzo Aduba & Ron Cephas Jones in Clyde's on Broadway

(Photo by Joan Marcus)

The season continues with Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s from November 15 through December 18. Director of the Tony-nominated Broadway production, Kate Whoriskey, returns to lead the West Coast premiere, which is scheduled to open on November 19. Casting will be announced later. The Broadway staging earned Tony nominations for Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones and Kara Young's performances.

London’s West End hit 2:22 – A Ghost Story makes its U.S. premiere at the Ahmanson Theatre produced by CTG. The play will begin performances on October 29 and continue through December 4. Opening night will take place on November 4.

Get ready! The national touring production of the hit Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations will be a bonus offering in the 2022–2023 season at the Ahmanson Theatre. The show will begin performances on December 13 and continue through January 1, 2023. Opening night is scheduled for December 14.

Three decades after its 1993 world premiere at the Mark Taper Forum, Anna Deavere Smith’s acclaimed Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 returns to L.A. from March 8 through April 9, 2023. Opening night is set for March 15.

The A.R.T./Roundabout Theatre Company revival of 1776, featuring a cast of female, non-binary and transgender performers, comes to the Ahmanson as part of a limited national tour following its premiere at A.R.T. and anticipated Broadway run at the American Airlines Theatre. 1776 begins performances in L.A. on April 5, 2023 and continues through May 7. Opening night is set for April 6.

Based on the landmark Amazon series by Joey Soloway, A Transparent Musical will have its world premiere at the Taper May 20 through June 25, 2023. Directed by Tina Landau, the production features a book by Soloway and MJ Kaufman, a score by Faith Soloway and choreography by James Alsop. “My sibling and I have dreamed of creating a stage musical that brings the experiences of being trans and Jewish into a mainstream, pop culture fantasia," Joey Soloway said in a statement. "I am thrilled that right here in L.A., where I live and from where the Pfeffermans hail, that CTG is launching the dream with A Transparent Musical next spring!” Opening night is scheduled for May 31.

David Alan Grier & Blair Underwood in A Soldier's Play on Broadway

(Photo by Joan Marcus)

The previously announced touring production of the Tony-winning Best Revival of Charles Fuller's A Soldier’s Play, directed by Kenny Leon, will feature Broadway star Norm Lewis. The staging begins performances on May 23, 2023 and continues through June 25. Opening night is May 24.

The season will conclude with the world premiere of a new comedy by award-winning Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse. Commissioned by Center Theatre Group, Fake It Until You Make It will begin performances on August 2, 2023 and run through September 3. Opening night is scheduled for August 9.