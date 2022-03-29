Tom Felton & More Cast in 2:22 - A Ghost Story in the West End

Some new stars will join the cast of Danny Robins' supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story on May 7. The thriller, directed by Matthew Dunster, is Olivier-nominated for Best New Play and for both Lily Allen's and Ian Dickinson's performances. The production will play at the West End's Criterion Theatre through September 4.

The original production starred Lilly Allen, Julia Chan, Jake Wood and Hadley Fraser. This new cast will feature Tom Felton as Sam, Mandip Gill as Jenny, Beatriz Romilly as Lauren and Sam Swainsbury as Ben.

2:22 - A Ghost Story follows Jenny (Gill), who believes her new home is haunted, and her husband Sam (Felton), who isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren (Romilly) and her new partner Ben (Swainsbury). Can the dead really walk again? Belief and skepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up… until 2:22AM… and then they will know.

Having made his breakthrough as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, Felton went on to star in The Rise of the Planet of the Apes, A United Kingdom, Belle, The Flash, The Forgotten Battle and was most recently seen on screen in Save the Cinema. Coming up, he will star in the indie film Burial. Gill's previous credits include Doctor Who, Hollyoaks, Cuckoo, Doctors, The Good Karma Hospital and Casualty. Romilly's previous work includes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers and War of the Worlds. She has also appeared on stage at Chichester Festival Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe and The Bush Theatre. Swainsbury is known best for his roles as Jason in the BBC sitcom Mum and Rowan and in the 2019 film Fisherman's Friends.

"I love the play," Felton said in a statement. "I’ve taken all my family to see it, and everyone leaves with a smile. I’m thrilled to be part of this summer's cast and will have a lot of fun with it.”