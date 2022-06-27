Ralph Fiennes Returns to the New York Stage to Star as Robert Moses in David Hare's Straight Line Crazy

Ralph Fiennes is returning to the New York stage this fall in the U.S. premiere of David Hare’s Straight Line Crazy. The production will play The Shed following its run at The Bridge Theatre in London. Directed by Nicholas Hytner and Jamie Armitage, the play delves into the questionable legacy of Robert Moses and his enduring impact on New York. Fiennes reprises his turn as Moses in the production, which is set to begin performances on October 18 and open on October 26.

"When I first read Straight Line Crazy I was compelled by its provocation, humor, and of course by the portrayal of Robert Moses," Fiennes said. "It seemed its natural home was NYC and now—thanks to The Shed—the play can be seen there. I’m excited. It’s a New York play—that’s simply what it is."

This marks the third collaboration between Fiennes and director Hytner. Fiennes was last on stage at The Bridge in Hare’s Beat the Devil and previously played Edmund in the Hytner-directed King Lear for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Known by Harry Potter fans for his performance as Voldemort in the book's film adaptations, Fiennes is a two-time Oscar nominee for Schindler's List and The English Patient. He won a Tony Award for his starring in the 1995 production of Hamlet and received another nomination for Faith Healer in 2006.

The cast also features David Bromley as Stamford Fergus, Alana Maria as Shirley Hayes, Guy Paul as Henry Vanderbilt, Judith Roddy as Finnuala Connell, Helen Schlesinger as Jane Jacobs, Mary Stillwaggon Stewart as Nicole Savage and Danny Webb as Governor Al Smith. Additional casting is to be announced.

Straight Line Crazy tells the blazing account of the life of Robert Moses, who for 40 years was the most powerful man in New York. Though never elected to office, he manipulated those who were through a mix of guile, charm and intimidation. Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s workers, he created new parks, new bridges and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors. But in the 1950s, groups of citizens at grass roots began to organize against his schemes and against the motor car, campaigning for a very different idea of what a city was and for what it should be.

The creative team features Bob Crowley (set and costume design), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting design), George Dennis (sound design), George Fenton (music composition), Jaimie Todd (associate designer), Robert Sterne (casting) and Cynthia Cahill (production stage manager).

As part of the presentation of Straight Line Crazy, The Shed will produce a series of conversations about the legacy of Robert Moses and his continued impact on the city.