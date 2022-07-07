Almost Famous Finds Broadway Home and Shifts Dates for Fall Bow

Almost Famous has found its Broadway home. The new musical, which is based on the 2000 film of the same, will play the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with performances beginning on October 3. Opening night is now set for November 3. The production had previously announced a September start date and October opening. Almost Famous features music by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt, lyrics co-written by Kitt and the film's Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Cameron Crowe, who also penned the book. The production is directed by Jeremy Herrin and choreographed by Sarah O'Gleby.

The musical had its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe in 2019. Several stars from the world premiere will reprise their performance on Broadway, including Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, Casey Likes as William Miller, Drew Gehling as Jeff Bebe, Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller, Rob Colletti as Lester Bangs as well as Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Van Hughes, Katie Ladner, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee. Chris Wood, known for his screen roles in The Vampire Diaries, The Carrie Diaries and Supergirl, joins the company as Russell Hammond in his Broadway debut. Jakeim Hart, Jana Djenne Jackson, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, and Alisa Melendez are also new to the production.

The 1973-set musical chronicles the coming of age of unabashed 15-year-old music fan William (Likes). When he lands an assignment from Rolling Stone to interview up-and-coming band Stillwater—fronted by lead guitarist Russell Hammond (Wood) and singer Jeff Bebe (Gehling)—William heads out on tour with the band.

Almost Famous will feature scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, orchestrations and arrangements by Kitt, music direction by Bryan Perri, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo and hair, wig, and makeup design by Luc Verschueren.

The musical will release an original Broadway cast recording this fall.