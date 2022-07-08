Odds & Ends: Tom Hanks' Safe Home to Premiere at Shadowland Stages

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Safe Home Sets World Premiere

Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who received a 2013 Tony nomination for his performance in Nora Ephron's Lucky Guy, is taking his talents back to the stage. Shadowland Stages will present the world premiere of Safe Home, written by Hanks and James Glossman, based on stories from Hanks' book Uncommon Type. The play is about Bert Allenberry, a smart man, many say a genius. His inventions have changed the world. He has everything a man—a very rich man—is supposed to have, need or want—except for time. Directed by James Glossman, Safe Home stars Timothy Busfield, Ellis Cahill, Leyu Girma, Paul Murphy, James Riordan, Nikkole Salter and Angeline Rose Troy. The production is scheduled to run in Ellenville, New York from July 15 through August 7.

Kelli O'Hara

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Stage Stars to Perform The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Grammy-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear will present a one-night-only concert in which they will perform songs from The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical. Accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Steven Reineke, the event will take place at the Kennedy Center on July 26. The Grammy winners will be joined on stage by special guests Kelli O'Hara, Denée Benton, Solea Pfeiffer, Micaela Diamond, Jason Gotay, Darlesia Cearcy, Ephraim Sykes and more. Sammi Cannold directs the evening of performances.

Luke Suri Steps Center Stage in London's Jersey Boys

Luke Suri, who is currently playing the Frankie Valli alternate on the U.K. and Ireland tour of the hit musical Jersey Boys, will make his West End debut as Frankie Valli beginning on July 27 at the Trafalgar Theatre. He will join current stars Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito. Other new cast members include Joey Cornish as Joe Pesci, Kevin Fullinick as Barry Belson, Matthew Goodgame as Gyp De Carlo, Danny Knott as Swing, Gracie Lai as Lorraine, Carolyn Maitland as Mary Delgado, Rosie Needham as Francine, Tom Oliver as Norm Waxman/Hank Majewski and Joseph Peters as Bob Crewe. They join Elliot Allinson, Jack Campbell, Huon Mackley, Bonnie Page and Andy Smith.

Rebecca Naomi Jones

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Rebecca Naomi Jones & More Cast in As You Like It

With performances of the Danai Gurira-led Richard III underway, the Public Theater has announced complete casting for the Public Works production of As You Like It. The cast features Damion Allen as William, Tristan André as De Boys/Attendant, Ato Blankson-Wood as Orlando, Lori Brown-Niang as Agent/Puppet-deer, Brianna Cabrera as Silvia, Darius de Haas as Duke Senior, Bianca Edwards as Phoebe, Pierre Harmony Graves as De Boys/Arden Dancer/Young Orlando Dad, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Rosalind, Jonathan Jordan as Andy, Bobby Moody as De Boys/Arden Dancer, Renrick Palmer as Oliver, Eric Pierre as Duke Frederick, Idania Quezada as Celia, Christopher M. Ramirez as Touchstone, Edwin Rivera as De Boys/Attendant and Shaina Taub as Jaques. Understudies/standbys include Amar Atkins, Sean-Michael Bruno, Danyel Fulton, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Trevor McGhie, Mike Millán, Kevin Tate and Claudia Yanez. They will be joined by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs to perform together on the Delacorte stage in Shakespeare's enchanting comedy. The production has been adapted by Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery and features music and lyrics by Taub and original choreography by Sonya Tayeh. As You Like It returns after its original Public Works production in 2017 and a two-year pandemic delay for a four-week run to celebrate Public Works’ 10th Anniversary. Directed by Woolery, the show will begin performances at the Delacorte Theater on August 10 and run through September 11. Opening night is scheduled for August 30.