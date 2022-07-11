Go the the Festival with This Enchanting First Look at Into the Woods

The revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods opened at the St. James Theatre on July 10, and now, there are photos and video of the show. The production, which ran at New York City Center in May, will run through August 21. The cast features Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as The Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Gavin Creel as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, Annie Golden as Cinderella’s Mother/Grandmother/Giant’s wife, Ta’Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, David Turner as Steward, Nancy Opel as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack’s Mother and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Lear deBessonet directs the production, which is dedicated to the late Sondheim. Check out clips and photos from the show below!