Tony Nominee Paul Sorvino, Known for Goodfellas, Law & Order, Dies at 83

Tony-nominated actor Paul Sorvino, known for screen roles in Goodfellas and Law & Order, has died at the age of 83. According to The New York Times, he died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida on July 25.

Born on April 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, Sorvino went on to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York and made his Broadway debut at the age of 25 in Bajour. He was nominated for a Tony Award in 1973 for his leading role in That Championship Season. His additional Broadway credits include Mating Dance, Skyscraper, An American Millionaire and Wheelbarrow Closers, which he directed in 1976. In 1982, Sorvino returned to the role of Phil Romano in That Championship Season when playwright Jason Miller adapted his Pulitzer Prize-winning play for the big screen. The film also starred Robert Mitchum, Bruce Dern, Stacy Keach and Martin Sheen. Sorvino directed the 1999 TV adaptation that starred Vincent D’Onofrio. Off-Broadway, his credits included That Championship Season, King Lear and Marlon Brando Sat Right Here. He replaced Chaim Topol on tour in Stephen Schwartz and Joseph's Stein's The Baker's Wife, starring three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, and is featured on the recording of selections from the show.

Sorvino made his film debut in Carl Reiner’s Where’s Poppa? in 1970. His numerous screen credits include Goodfellas, Law & Order, The Rocketeer, The Firm, Dick Tracy, Slow Dancing in the Big City, Nixon, Romeo + Juliet, Bulworth, Rules Don’t Apply, The Immigrant, The Goldbergs and many more.

Sorvino is survived by his wife Dee Dee, his three children, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, Amanda Sorvino and Michael Sorvino, and five grandchildren. His wife posted on Instagram on July 25 saying, "The love of my life and the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone."