Jelani Remy Returns to Broadway's The Lion King as Simba

He just can't wait to be king—again! Jelani Remy, a former Broadway.com vlogger, will return to the Broadway smash The Lion King at the Minskoff Theatre beginning on July 26. Brandon A. McCall is on a leave of absence and is scheduled to return on August 23.

Remy was last seen on Broadway playing the role of Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. He made his Broadway debut playing the role of Simba in Disney’s The Lion King and previously appeared in the show in Las Vegas and on the North American tour. He most recently starred as the Emcee in Cabaret at Goodspeed Opera House.

In addition to Remy, the cast includes Pearl Khwezi as Nala, Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed.

Based on the 1994 Disney animated film and featuring innovative direction and design by Julie Taymor, The Lion King follows the story of a young cub named Simba who takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa following the death of his father, Mufasa.

The Lion King features a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, with additional contributions by Lebo M., Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Taymor, Hans Zimmer and Mark Mancina. The Lion King took home six 1998 Tony Awards, including wins for Taymor's direction and costume design and the top prize of Best Musical.