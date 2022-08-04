Pose Star Angelica Ross to Play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway

Screen star and human rights advocate Angelica Ross will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, becoming the first openly trans woman to play a leading role in a Broadway show. Ross will take her first bow at the Ambassador Theatre on September 12 and play the role through November 6.

Known for her role as Candy on Pose, Ross has also appeared on American Horror Story: 1984 and Double Feature. She recently released her debut music video and single "Only You" and is planning to release a visual for "Fierce," her club anthem with Mila Jam and Ultra Naté. Ross has also announced her forthcoming untitled book. She has executive produced and appeared in the Emmy-nominated web series King Ester and in the short film Missed Connections, which went on to be an official selection at the Outfest LGBTQ Film Festival, the La Femme International Film Festival and the Baltimore International Black Film Festival. She is the President of Miss Ross, Inc. and founder of TransTech Social Enterprises, a program that helps people lift themselves out of poverty through technical training, digital work creating a social impact, resource-sharing and bringing economic empowerment to marginalized communities with a focus on Black queer and trans.

GLAAD, which for over 30 years as been at the forefront of cultural change, accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community, applauded the casting."Chicago's Roxie Hart is one of the most recognizable, iconic, and beloved characters in the history of Broadway, and a true talent like Angelica Ross will delight audiences with her impressive acting, singing and performance skills," Anthony Allen Ramos Vice President of Communications & Talent at GLAAD said. "Angelica is also a respected leader in the transgender community, and joins L Morgan Lee as trans women of color currently starring on Broadway."

The current cast of Chicago features Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn, Charity Angel Dawson as Matron “Mama” Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Shur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.