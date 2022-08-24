Lily McInery & Sawyer Barth to Star in Bess Wohl's Camp Siegfried at Second Stage

Casting is set for the previously announced off-Broadway production of Bess Wohl's Camp Siegfried! The production, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, will begin performances at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater on October 25 and open on November 15.

Newcomers Sawyer Barth and Lily McInery and will star as Him and Her. The play follows two teenagers at the real-life Camp Siegfried, a picturesque campground on Long Island, where they find themselves on a collision course with youthful passion and unbridled extremism. Are they falling in love or falling for something more sinister? Set on the cusp of World War II, this boy-meets-girl-meets-cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America’s past. Jane Ackermann and Charlie B. Foster are the understudies for the production.

Camp Siegfried features scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Christopher Darbassie.