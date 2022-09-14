Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt Begins Broadway Performances

Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Leopoldstadt begins performances at the Longacre Theatre on September 14 ahead of opening on October 2. The production premiered in London's West End in January 2020 and returned in 2021 after the theater shutdown. It won the Olivier Award for Best New Play in October 2020. Tony nominee Patrick Marber directs.

Tom Stoppard

This marks Stoppard’s 19th Broadway production. He is a four-time Tony winner with trophies for Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (1968), Travesties (1976), The Real Thing (1984) and all three parts of The Coast of Utopia (2007). He won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for writing the screenplay for Shakespeare in Love.

The 38-member cast features Broadway alums Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Anthony Rosenthal, Betsy Aidem, Corey Brill, Gina Ferrall, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, David Krumholtz, Tedra Millan, Seth Numrich and Dylan Wallach. It also marks the Broadway debuts of Jesse Aaronson, Jenna Augen, Japhet Balaban, Daniel Cantor, Faye Castelow, Erica Dasher, Eden Epstein, Arty Froushan, Charlotte Graham, Colleen Litchfield, Aaron Neil, Chris Stevens, Reese Bogin, Max Ryan Burach, Michael Deaner, Romy Fay, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Jaxon Cain Grundleger, Wesley Holloway, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Aaron Shuf and Drew Ryan Squire.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th century, spanning over 50 years.

Leopoldstadt features scenic design by Richard Hudson, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Isaac Madge and movement by Emily Jane Boyle.