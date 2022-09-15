Jenn Colella, Petrina Bromley & Josh Breckenridge Return to Broadway's Come From Away for Final Weeks

Jenn Colella and the original Broadway cast of "Come From Away" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Tony nominee Jenn Colella and fellow original cast members Petrina Bromley and Josh Breckenridge will rejoin the Broadway company of Come From Away for its final two weeks. The musical will play its final performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on October 2.

On September 20, Colella will step back into the role of Beverley/Annette & Others and Breckenridge will play Kevin J./Ali & Others, replacing Rachel Tucker and Kevin S. McAllister, respectively. Bromley will return to the role of Bonnie & Others, replacing Sharone Sayegh, on September 27.

They will join a cast that includes Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, De’Lon Grant, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, James Seol and Gene Weygandt.

Featuring a book and score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is based on the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned in to an international sleep-over when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

Christopher Ashley won a 2017 Tony Award for his direction of Come From Away. The production features Tony-nominated choreography by Kelly Devine and musical direction by Ian Eisendrath.

Apple TV+ released a filmed stage adaptation of the musical in September 2021.