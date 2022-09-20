Odds & Ends: Rachel Dratch, Kevin Chamberlin & More Complete Cast of the Kennedy Center's Guys & Dolls

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Rachel Dratch & More Join Guys & Dolls

Casting is complete for the previously announced Kennedy Center production of Guys and Dolls. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart will play Nathan Detroit, Tony winner Jessie Mueller will take on the role of Miss Adelaide and real-life couple Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo as will play Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown. Joining them are Tony nominees Rachel Dratch as Big Jule and Kevin Chamberlin as Nicely-Nicely Johnson as well as Jacqueline Antaramian as General Cartwright, Fred Applegate as Arvide Abernathy, Eden Marryshow as Lt. Brannigan, Matthew Saldivar as Benny Southstreet, Jimmy Smagula as Harry the Horse and Akron Watson as Rusty Charlie/Hot Box MC. Marc Bruni is directing the musical as part of the theater's Broadway Center Stage series, which will bow at the Eisenhower Theater in Washington, D.C. from October 11-16.

Lortel Awards Change Eligibility Rules

The Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre have announced a change in eligibility rules for the Lucille Lortel Awards. While membership in the Off-Broadway League, seating capacity and union contracts prohibit some productions from being eligible, the minimum seating capacity requirement of Lortel Award-eligible shows has been lowered from 100 to 76. Off-Broadway League membership and utilization of the League's union agreements is still a requirement. “The Off-Broadway community acknowledges that access to larger theater spaces has served as an impediment to smaller companies and especially companies of color from participating fully in the Lortel Awards program,” said George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre. “That loss of opportunity has had a negative impact on those smaller companies from having their work recognized, promoted and supported by a wider group of funders and audiences."

Broadway's Marva Hicks Dies at 66

Marva Hicks died on September 16 in New York City. Born on May 5, 1956 in Petersburg, Virginia, she went on to perform on Broadway in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, The Lion King, Caroline, Or Change and Motown The Musical. Her film and television credits included Mad about You, Star Trek, One Life to Live, L.A Law and more. She was a member of Broadway Inspirational Voices for many years. Hicks is survived by her husband Akwasi Taha.

Dates Set for World Premiere of Water for Elephants Musical

The new musical Water for Elephants, based on the novel by Sara Gruen, will have its world premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre from June 4 through July 9, 2023. The production will play at the theater's Coca-Cola Stage with casting to be announced. The previously reported musical is helmed by Kimberly Akimbo director Jessica Stone and features a book by Rick Elice and a score by PigPen Theatre Co.