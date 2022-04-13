Odds & Ends: Cecily Strong & More Tapped for Celebrity Autobiography's New York Return

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Celebrity Autobiography to Bow at The Triad

Celebrity Autobiography, the international comedy show that bowed on Broadway in 2018, will return to New York City on May 2 for performances at both 7 and 9PM at its original home, The Triad. The shows will feature Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Paulina Porizkova, Mario Cantone, Tate Donovan, Alan Zweibel and show creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel. Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the memoirs of a wide range of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Richard Burton.

Katori Hall

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Katori Hall's Hot Wing King & More Announced for Alliance Theatre Season

Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 season. It will kick off in September with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody, followed by A Christmas Carol for the holiday season. The new year will begin with Katori Hall's Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Hot Wing King, helmed by the playwright. The production will be followed by The Many Wondrous Realities of Jasmine StarrKidd and Lonely Planet. Closing out the season will be the world premiere of Water for Elephants, which is based on the novel by Sara Gruen. The new musical is helmed by Kimberly Akimbo director Jessica Stone with a book by Rick Elice and a score by PigPen Theatre Co.

Broadway Backwards Returns in May

Broadway Backwards, the annual gala that bans gender constraints in its performances, will return to Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre on May 23. Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the event benefits Broadway Cares and New York City’s LGBT Community Center. Since 2010, the evening has raised more than $5.5 million. “This year’s Broadway Backwards fittingly marks our first event inside a theater since the pandemic hit in March 2020,“ Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said in a statement. “In the continually tumultuous and dangerous political climate we still find ourselves in, we join with The Center in not only saying gay, but singing it loudly and proudly for all to hear.” Special guest performers will be announced soon.

Austin Scott

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Austin Scott & More to Perform for a Great Cause

Want to hear some Broadway favorites perform while supporting some adorable animals in need? Look no further than Alexa Cepeda's Broadway Treats: A Canine & Kitty Rescue Production. The evening, which benefits Animal Lighthouse Rescue, will take place on May 1 at 7:30PM at The Seville Bar and Lounge. Headliners include Austin Scott and Caitlin Houlahan with more names to be announced. Head here for more info.

Chita Rivera Awards Set for June 20

The Chita Rivera Awards, which celebrate dance and choreography excellence, will take place on June 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. This year's cut-off for consideration will be May 1 with nominations to be revealed on May 5. Nominators will consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensemble members in shows both on Broadway and off-Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film, taking into account shows and films that opened or premiered pre-COVID as well as during the 2021-2022 season.