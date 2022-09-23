Bryce Pinkham & Lizan Mitchell Join Audra McDonald in Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders on Broadway

Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham and Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell will appear in the Broadway premiere of Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders. Starring Audra McDonald, the play will be the first production to bow at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre, formerly known as the Cort Theatre. It begins performances on November 11 and opens on December 8. Tony winner Kenny Leon will direct. Additional casting will be announced later. Tickets are now on sale.

Ohio State Murders is an unusual look at the destructiveness of racism in the United States. When Suzanne Alexander, a fictional Black writer, returns to Ohio State University to talk about the violence in her writing, a dark mystery unravels.

Pinkham, who was announced to play Orin Scrivello D.D.S. in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, will play Robert Hampshire. He is a Tony nominee for A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder and has also appeared on Broadway in The Great Society, Holiday Inn, The Heidi Chronicles, Ghost and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Mitchell, who has appeared on Broadway in So Long on Lonely Street, Having Our Say and Electra, will play Mrs. Tyler, Miss Dawson and Aunt Lou. She earned a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in 2004's Trojan Woman.

Ohio State Murders will feature set design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, costume design by Dede Ayite, sound design by Justin Ellington and projection design by Jeff Sugg.