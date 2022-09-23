 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Johnny Berchtold Joins Bess Wohl's Camp Siegfried Off-Broadway

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 23, 2022
Johnny Berchtold
(Photo: c/o Polk & Co.)

Johnny Berchtold is joining the cast of the off-Broadway production of Bess Wohl's Camp Siegfried. He replaces the previously announced Sawyer Barth, who is unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts. The production, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, will begin performances at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater on October 26 and open on November 15.

Berchtold, who will be making his off-Broadway stage debut, and Lily McInery will star as Him and Her. The play follows two teenagers at the real-life Camp Siegfried, a picturesque campground on Long Island, where they find themselves on a collision course with youthful passion and unbridled extremism. Are they falling in love or falling for something more sinister? Set on the cusp of World War II, this boy-meets-girl-meets-cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America’s past. 

Camp Siegfried features scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Christopher Darbassie.

View Comments

Related Shows

Camp Siegfried

from $93.15

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olivier Winner & Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey to Play Fiyero in Wicked Films
  2. Brian d'Arcy James & Andy Karl to Return to Broadway's Into the Woods
  3. Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Set for NY Phil Gala
Back to Top