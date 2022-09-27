Tony Winner Ivo van Hove to Direct New Production of Jesus Christ Superstar

Tony-winning director Ivo van Hove will helm a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar. This will mark the second collaboration between the director and producer Albert Verlinde—they first worked together on the David Bowie musical Lazarus. Jesus Christ Superstar will begin performances on January 21, 2024 at the DeLaMar Theatre in Amsterdam and then travel to over 20 Dutch theaters. Casting and additional creative team is to be announced.

"Jesus Christ Superstar is a beautiful—purely song-driven—musical about a socially inspired group of friends in which someone, Jesus, develops into a leader with innovative ideas to stand up for people who have no voice in society," said van Hove. "It leads to a new movement, a popular uprising. Anger takes over. A story of and for our time. I am extremely happy that Albert Verlinde is now making my dream of directing this production come true."

A Tony winner for directing 2016's A View From the Bridge, van Hove earned another nomination for helming Network in 2019. His Broadway directing credits also include The Crucible in 2016 and a revival ofWest Side Story in 2020.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock musical that premiered on Broadway in 1971, earning five Tony Award nominations. It has had Broadway revivals in 1977, 2000 and 2012. A film adaptation was released in 1973, and in 2018 NBC released Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which won five Emmy Awards.