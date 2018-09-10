Praise Be! Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend & Tim Rice EGOT with Jesus Christ Superstar Emmy Win

What's the buzz? John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice just joined the EGOT club! The trio of talents were recognized on September 9 when NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert garnered the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the Creative Arts Emmys. Marc Platt, the late Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius Alex Rudzinski and Javier Winnik also share in this win. Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice join an esteemed list of people to EGOT, including iconic composers such as Richard Rodgers and Marvin Hamlisch, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Scott Rudin and Frozen songwriter Robert Lopez.



Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert was also recognized with Creative Arts Emmy wins for Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special, Production Design for a Variety Special and Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.



A highly accomplished musician, concert performer, songwriter, actor, and music and film producer, Legend received a 2018 Tony nomination for contributing the song "(I Guess I) Miss You" to the Tony-nominated Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants. He earned a 2017 Tony Award as producer of August Wilson's Jitney. Legend is also an Oscar, Golden Globe and 10-time Grammy winner. He is the first black man to EGOT.



Musical collaborators Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice share Tony and Grammy wins for the Evita score and cast album. Additionally, the film adaptation of Evita earned them an Oscar for the song "You Must Love Me." This year, Lloyd Webber received a special Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in addition to his previous Tony wins for Sunset Boulevard, The Phantom of the Opera and Cats. Rice took home the 2000 Tony for Aida's score.



As previously reported, Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon and Sara Bareilles were all nominated for their performances in the live telecast. The 70th Annual Emmy Awards will be held on September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles; the ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 8:00pm eastern time.