The Cast of Leopoldstadt on Bringing This Personal Tom Stoppard Play to Broadway

Tom Stoppard's Olivier-winning Leopoldstadt, which delves into one Jewish family's legacy over the span of 50 years, opened at the Longacre Theatre on October 2. The play, directed by Patrick Marber, features a 38-member cast, including Broadway alums Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Anthony Rosenthal, Betsy Aidem, Corey Brill, Gina Ferrall, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, David Krumholtz, Tedra Millan, Seth Numrich and Dylan Wallach. To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com caught up with the stars at Bryant Park Grill to discuss the play's relevancy, the importance of highlighting humanity amongst the tragedy and more.
"When I first read the play, it connected with me so deeply in a way that I've never experienced before," three-time Tony nominee Uranowitz said. "What I dreamed about doing as a kid, the things that I dreamed about doing, is literally this."
Set in Vienna's Jewish quarter in the last days of 1899 through the heart of the 20th century, Leopoldstadt brings audiences through the jubilation of familial love and the heartbreak of unspeakable tragedy. "It's really important this story is telling the audience about the joy and the prosperity and the happiness of these people before tragedy fell," Levy said. "I think it makes us appreciate the tragedy more of what happened when we know these people as people. It allows the audience to understand that it's not just this tragic idea that these people were lost, it's many small stories. Which is what life is, right?"