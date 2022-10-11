Broadway Grosses: MJ Breaks New House Record at the Neil Simon Theatre

It's officially "Thriller" season, and MJ The Musical continues to heat up at the box office. Led by Tony winner Myles Frost, the show, which has been attended by music A-listers like Beyoncé and Madonna, broke the Neil Simon Theatre record last week, grossing $1,765,676 and filling the theater to 100.26 percent capacity.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 9.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,099,708)

2. Hamilton ($2,158,774)

3. The Lion King ($2,066,059)

4. Wicked ($1,839,357)

5. MJ The Musical ($1,765,676)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Death of a Salesman ($401,451)

4. 1776 ($344,466)

3. The Kite Runner ($334,750)

2. Topdog/Underdog ($218,779)

1. Cost of Living ($168,683)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Phantom of the Opera (100.92%)

2. MJ The Musical (100.26%)

3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (99.86%)

4. Funny Girl (99.82%)

5. The Music Man (99.45%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Cost of Living (80.42%)

4. The Piano Lesson (79.96%)

3. Into the Woods (78.78%)

2. Topdog/Underdog (72.38%)

1. The Kite Runner (70.50%)

Source: The Broadway League