Welcome to Hollywood! Here's a First Look at Jessie Davidson on Tour in Pretty Woman: The Musical

by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 13, 2022
Adam Pascal & Jessie Davidson in the national tour of "Pretty Woman: The Musical"
(Photo: Steve Roberts)

As previously reported, Jessie Davidson has joined the national touring production of Pretty Woman: The Musical as Vivian Ward, replacing Olivia Valli, who took her final bow on October 9 in New Orleans. Now, there are photos of Davidson as Vivian Ward. Jordan Alexander, Jade Amber, Mia Gerachis and Bianca Rivera-Irions are also new to the cast this week. Adam Pascal continues in the role of Edward Lewis through the duration of the tour along with by Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey. Kyle Taylor Parker will continue as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson through December 11 in Kansas City. The current cast also includes Natalie Bourgeois Anju Cloud, Michael Dalke, Carissa Gaughran, Em Hadick, Graham Keen, Christian Kidd, Keyonna Knight, Chris Manuel, Devon McCleskey, Hillary Porter, Alice Reys, Jonathan Ritter, Trent Soyster, Brett Stoelker and Jonathan Young. Check out the photos below!

Kyle Taylor Parker, Adam Pascal & Jessie Davidson in the national touring production of Pretty Woman: The Musical
(Photo: Steve Roberts)
