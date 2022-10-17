Hear from Wendell Pierce, Sharon D Clarke & the Cast of Death of a Salesman on Opening Night

The new revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman reunites its stars Wendell Pierce as Willy Loman and Sharon D Clarke as Linda Loman. The production, directed by Miranda Cromwell, also features Tony winner André De Shields as Ben, Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy Loman, Delaney Williams as Charley and Stephen Stocking as Bernard, as well as Blake DeLong, Lynn Hawley, Grace Porter and Chelsea Lee Williams. The play opened at the Hudson Theatre on October 9, and Broadway.com was there to talk with the cast about the production focusing on a Black family for the first time and more.

"Right now I'm just in the world of the play," Pierce, who earned an Olivier nomination for his starring turn in the 2019 London production, said. " said. "I hope that people have a cathartic moment. There's a merger of what we've been working, and it has an impact on the audience minding how special the writing is that Arthur Miller had."

For Clarke, who won an Olivier Award for her performance as Linda Loman at Londo's Young Vic, made her Broadway debut reprising her Olivier-winning turn in last season's Caroline, or Change, the impact of this production keeps getting stronger. "After the summer of Black Lives Matter, our awareness has shifted in that we are coming back better," she said. "I think that seeing this story through this particular lens shows it in a way that deepens everything. One of the things that we've had is when people have seen it they go, 'You've changed the script. You must have altered things.' We haven't altered anything. I think it's richer."

