Broadway Grosses: Lea Michele in Funny Girl Continues to Bring in Audiences

Broadway and Glee alum Lea Michele has been wowing audiences for just over a month as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, and theatergoers have been descending upon the August Wilson Theatre. Though she has not been on Broadway since originating the role of Wendla Bergman in the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening over 15 years ago, Michele has always been close to the stage and particularly, to this show. Glee fans (a.k.a. Gleeks) know her as Rachel Berry, who landed the role of Fanny Brice in a fictional revival of Funny Girl during the series' fourth season. The Broadway revival grossed $1,696,356 with 100.36 percent capacity last week.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 16.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($2,925,463)

2. Hamilton ($2,051,552)

3. The Lion King ($1,815,269)

4. MJ The Musical ($1,777,138)

5. Wicked ($1,726,236)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. 1776 ($339,883)

4. Kimberly Akimbo ($300,433)*

3. Cost of Living ($224,121)

2. Topdog/Underdog ($220,016)

1. KPOP** ($191,119)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Phantom of the Opera (100.86%)

2. Hamilton (100.64%)

3. MJ The Musical (100.42%)

4. Funny Girl (100.36%)

5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (99.77%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Beetlejuice (78.00%)

4. 1776 (76.71%)

3. The Kite Runner (72.59%)

2. Into the Woods (71.13%)

1. Cost of Living (61.64%)

*Number based on six preview performances.

**Number based on four preview performances.

Source: The Broadway League