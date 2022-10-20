Hamilton's Nik Walker & Sasha Hutchings to Host Annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors

Save the date! The Arthur Miller Foundation’s annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors will take place on November 14 in New York City. Hamilton star Nik Walker and Oklahoma! tour star and original Hamilton cast member Sasha Hutchings will host the event. The evening will celebrate the power of public school theater education and honor those who have made significant contributions to arts and culture. Arthur Miller Foundation Executive Director Jaime Hastings will produce the event alongside Artistic Director Paul Canaan and Music Director Julie McBride.

The gala will feature the songs of Stephen Sondheim, including performances by notable artists and a special appearance by New York City public school students. This year's event will highlight three generations of student/teacher playwrights who will receive the Arthur Miller Foundation Legacy Award, celebrating extraordinary women who have carved out a legacy in American theater. The award goes to Pulitzer Prize Winner Paula Vogel, her former student and fellow Pulitzer Prize Winner Lynn Nottage, and their former student and Tony nominee Christina Anderson. The Arthur Miller Foundation will also honor leading international publisher Penguin Random House with the Arthur Miller Foundation Arts & Culture Award. Linda Ames Key, an exemplary NYC public school theater teacher, will be given the Arthur Miller Foundation Excellence in Arts Education Award.

The Arthur Miller Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Rebecca Miller to honor her father's legacy and New York City public school education. It increases equity and access to quality theater education for public school students by supporting teachers with certification, mentorship and resources to build sustainable theater programs.

The Arthur Miller Foundation Honors is the organization's preeminent annual benefit event that raises crucial funds for Arthur Miller Foundation Theater Education Programs in partnership with the New York City Department of Education, The City College of New York, and Bridgeport Public Schools.