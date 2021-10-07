National Tour of Tony-Winning Oklahoma! Announces Cast

The national touring production of Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! will begin performances at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 9 before heading out on a 25-city tour across the country. Leading the company is Sasha Hutchings as Laurey Williams, Sean Grandillo as Curly McLain, Chris Bannow as Jud Fry and Sis taking on the role of Ado Annie Carne.

“Every element of this production looks, sounds and feels like America today," said producer Eva Price. "and we’re delighted to announce a cast of remarkable storytellers that represent the rich, diverse community of our country."

The cast also includes Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker, Benj Mirman as Ali Hakim, Barbara Walsh as Aunt Eller, Hannah Solow as Gertie Cummings, Patrick Clanton as Mike, Ugo Chukwu as Cord Elam. Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes and Gabrielle Hamilton as the Lead Dancer. Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gwynne Wood and Jordan Wynn round out the company as understudies.

Hutchings was an original cast member of Hamilton and was part of the Broadway company of Oklahoma! He other Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown and Memphis. Grandillo made his Broadway in Deaf West Theater's Spring Awakening in 2015. Sis is known for her activist work and has been seen on Pose and is the creator of Our Offering. Chris Bannow was part of the Broadway company of Oklahoma! and also appeared in The Elephant Man.

Directed by Daniel Fish, this production of Oklahoma! was first presented at Bard SummerScape, followed by an engagement at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, where it had a sold out run in 2018. Seventy-five years after Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you’ve never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century. Oklahoma! features music by Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Hammerstein, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.

The production features new choreography by John Heginbotham, scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Terese Wadden, lighting design by Scott Zielinski, sound design by Drew Levy, scenic design by projection design by Joshua Thorson, orchestrations and arrangements by Daniel Kluger, music supervision by Nathan Koci and music direction by Andy Collopy with casting by Taylor Williams and Borna Barzin.

Oklahoma! opened in April 2019 and played an extended limited run through January 2020. It was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards and won Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Ali Stroker.