New Musical & Juliet, Featuring the Songs of Hitmaker Max Martin, Arrives on Broadway

The new musical & Juliet begins performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 28 and opens on November 17. With a book by Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner David West Read and music from five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, the show uses pop songs from the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love. It is directed by Luke Sheppard.

The cast stars the previously announced Lorna Courtney as Juliet, Tony winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Stark Sands as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and Philippe Arroyo as Francois.

The cast. also includesBroadway alums Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Joomin Hwang, Brittany Nicholas and Veronica Otim. The following actors are making their Broadway debuts: Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

The musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told by asking: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling."

The production features choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Howard Hudson and sound design by Gareth Owen.

& Juliet will release an original Broadway cast recording on October 28.