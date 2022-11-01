Broadway Grosses: & Juliet & The Old Man and the Pool Start With a Splash

The fall theater season is in full swing. New musicals and plays are beginning performances and even rolling out red carpets. Both & Juliet and Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool earned top capacity spots last week and with only two and four preview performances, respectively.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 30.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($2,716,237)

2. Hamilton ($1,947,852)

3. MJ The Musical ($1,810,272)

4. The Lion King ($1,704,717)

5. Funny Girl ($1,635,860)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. 1776 ($270,867)

4. Cost of Living ($263,193)

3. Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool ($219,058)*

2. Walking with Ghosts ($176,996)**

1. KPOP ($165,174)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Phantom of the Opera (100.51%)

2. Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (100.05%)*

3. MJ The Musical (99.57%)

4. & Juliet (98.89%)***

5. Funny Girl (98.38%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Chicago (68.31%)

4. Death of a Salesman (64.87%)

3. Take Me Out (63.64%)

2. Into the Woods (61.99%)

1. Walking with Ghosts (61.70%)**

*Number based on four preview performances.

**Number based on three preview performances and four regular performances.

***Number based on two preview performances.

Source: The Broadway League