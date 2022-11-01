Broadway Grosses: & Juliet & The Old Man and the Pool Start With a Splash

The fall theater season is in full swing. New musicals and plays are beginning performances and even rolling out red carpets. Both & Juliet and Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool earned top capacity spots last week and with only two and four preview performances, respectively.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 30.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($2,716,237)
2. Hamilton ($1,947,852)
3. MJ The Musical ($1,810,272)
4. The Lion King ($1,704,717)
5. Funny Girl ($1,635,860)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. 1776 ($270,867)
4. Cost of Living ($263,193)
3. Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool ($219,058)*
2. Walking with Ghosts ($176,996)**
1. KPOP ($165,174)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (100.51%)
2. Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (100.05%)*
3. MJ The Musical (99.57%)
4. & Juliet (98.89%)***
5. Funny Girl (98.38%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (68.31%)
4. Death of a Salesman (64.87%)
3. Take Me Out (63.64%)
2. Into the Woods (61.99%)
1. Walking with Ghosts (61.70%)**
*Number based on four preview performances.
**Number based on three preview performances and four regular performances.
***Number based on two preview performances.
Source: The Broadway League