Kinky Boots Sets Off-Broadway Closing Date at Stage 42

The off-Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots has set its final performance date. The musical will take its last bow at Stage 42 on November 20. Kinky Boots opened on August 25 and, by the time of closing, it will have played 32 previews and 102 regular performances.

"We were so thrilled to bring the boots back to where it all began in New York City and share the joy with audiences again in a time when it was really needed,” said producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig in a statement. “While we are sad to see our off-Broadway run come to a close, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our cast, crew, and audiences for going on this journey with us. We are looking forward to continuing to spread joy and the message of Kinky Boots worldwide.”

Featuring 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Based on a true story and the film of the same name, Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, who abandons his family's shoe factory to live with his demanding girlfriend in London. After the unexpected death of his father, Charlie returns to the struggling factory and finds it's up to him to figure out a way to keep the business alive. Enter Lola, a fabulous drag queen, who gives Charlie the idea to create ladies' shoes for men.

The cast stars Callum Francis as Lola, Christian Douglas as Charlie Price, Danielle Hope as Lauren, Brianna Stoute as Nicola and Sean Steele as Don and Marcus Neville reprising the role of George from the Broadway production.

The ensemble includes Topher J. Babb, Meryn Beckett, Devin Bowles, Bella Coppola, Lynda DeFuria, Nick Drake, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Ryan Halsaver, Lindsay Joan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Lauter, Tommy Martinez, Graham Mortier, Ryah Nixon, Lucas Pastrana, Liz Pearce, Rob Richardson, Ricky Schroeder, David J. Socolar, Ebrin R. Stanley, Tarion Strong, Ernest T. Williams and Maria Wirries.