Get a First Look at the New York Return of Kinky Boots Off-Broadway

The Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots is back in New York City. It plays at off-Broadway's Stage 42, and now photos have been released. Featuring 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Callum Francis, who appeared in the London, Australian and Broadway productions of Kinky Boots, leads the cast as Lola. He is joined by Christian Douglas as Charlie Price, Danielle Hope as Lauren, Brianna Stoute as Nicola and Sean Steele as Don. Marcus Neville reprises the role of George from the Broadway production. The musical began performances on July 26 and opens on August 25.

Based on a true story and the film of the same name, Kinky Boots follows Charlie Price, who abandons his family's shoe factory to live with his demanding girlfriend in London. After the unexpected death of his father, Charlie returns to the struggling factory and finds it's up to him to figure out a way to keep the business alive. Enter Lola, a fabulous drag queen, who gives Charlie the idea to create ladies' shoes for men.

Kinky Boots opened at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre in April 2013 and ran for six years. It played its final performance on April 7, 2019. It won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Callum Francis as Lola and the cast of Kinky Boots.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Christian Douglas as Charlie in Kinky Boots.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)